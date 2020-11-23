Belarus to Produce First Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine This Year - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Belarus will produce the first batch of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, before the end of the year, Acting Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Sunday.

"In laboratory conditions, the first batch, I am sure, will be already this year.

Maybe not on the basis of Belmedpreparaty [largest pharmaceutical enterprise in Belarus], but on the basis of another institution. But it will happen this year," Pinevich told the Belarus tv channel, adding that the industrial production of the vaccine will start next year.

In October, a total of 100 Belarusian citizens took part in the phase three clinical trials of Sputnik V.