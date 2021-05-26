UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Provide Harsh Response To Sanctions, Provocations - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:12 PM

Belarus to Provide Harsh Response to Sanctions, Provocations - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned the West on Wednesday that Belarus would provide a harsh reaction to any sanctions, attacks and provocations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned the West on Wednesday that Belarus would provide a harsh reaction to any sanctions, attacks and provocations.

"We will react harshly to any sanctions, attacks and provocations.

Not because we want to start some fight in the center of the continent, we have had enough of it. Just because you in the West do not leave us another choice. We should stop you now, because tomorrow it may be too late," Lukashenko told the Belarusian parliament, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

Related Topics

Parliament Belarus May

Recent Stories

War-ravaged Syria votes with Assad set to win

4 minutes ago

Political , Fedual Mindset becomes hurdle Child Ed ..

4 minutes ago

PDM to disappear through own tug-of-war: Dr. Shahb ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Shireen Mazari condemns attack on Asad Ali Toor ..

26 minutes ago

Youth dies in road accident

26 minutes ago

APHC condemns use of brute force against Gujjar an ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.