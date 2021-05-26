Belarus to Provide Harsh Response to Sanctions, Provocations - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned the West on Wednesday that Belarus would provide a harsh reaction to any sanctions, attacks and provocations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned the West on Wednesday that Belarus would provide a harsh reaction to any sanctions, attacks and provocations.

"We will react harshly to any sanctions, attacks and provocations.

Not because we want to start some fight in the center of the continent, we have had enough of it. Just because you in the West do not leave us another choice. We should stop you now, because tomorrow it may be too late," Lukashenko told the Belarusian parliament, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.