Belarus to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Government Order

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The government of Belarus has decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria, a relevant decree was published Tuesday on the country's national legal internet portal.

"The Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Health, the Emergencies Ministry are instructed to provide material assets to render humanitarian assistance to the Syrian Arab Republic," the order says.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications, the industry and emergencies ministries are also instructed to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, and the Foreign Ministry is to assist in its transfer.