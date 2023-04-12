Close
Belarus To Provide Humanitarian Aid To Syria, Turkey - Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Belarus to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Syria, Turkey - Decree

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Belarus will provide humanitarian assistance to Syria and Turkey in the amount of about $600,000 to cope with the aftermath of the February earthquakes, the country's Council of Ministers said in a decision released Wednesday.

The council instructed the Belarusian Emergency Situations Ministry "to send a search and rescue team of 64 employees of emergency bodies and units, five search dogs, four vehicles equipped to carry out emergency rescue and other urgent works to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey."

The council also instructed the Defense Ministry "to send 45 members of the Belarusian armed forces to provide Syria with medical assistance."

Apart from this, the council approved the humanitarian aid to Syria in the amount of over 909,000 Belarusian rubles ($308,000), and to Turkey in the amount of over 855,000 Belarusian rubles.

