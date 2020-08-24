UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Question Nobel Winner Alexievich In Opposition Probe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Belarus to question Nobel winner Alexievich in opposition probe

Nobel Literature Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich has been summoned for questioning as a witness in a criminal probe over the setting up of the Belarus opposition's Coordination Council, its press service said

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Nobel Literature prize winner Svetlana Alexievich has been summoned for questioning as a witness in a criminal probe over the setting up of the Belarus opposition's Coordination Council, its press service said.

Alexievich, 72, who won the Nobel in 2015, has supported the opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and is a member of the council that seeks to oversee a peaceful transition of power.

Related Topics

Belarus Criminals 2015 Opposition

Recent Stories

TikTok confirms suing over ban ordered by Trump

2 minutes ago

Facebook agrees with France to pay 106 million eur ..

2 minutes ago

Mozambique, Total ink security deal protect LNG pr ..

2 minutes ago

Terrorists Aim to Recruit Supporters Among Dissati ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly passes four government bills

10 minutes ago

AJK President terms infrastructural development in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.