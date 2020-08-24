Belarus to question Nobel winner Alexievich in opposition probe

Nobel Literature Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich has been summoned for questioning as a witness in a criminal probe over the setting up of the Belarus opposition's Coordination Council, its press service said

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Nobel Literature prize winner Svetlana Alexievich has been summoned for questioning as a witness in a criminal probe over the setting up of the Belarus opposition's Coordination Council, its press service said.

Alexievich, 72, who won the Nobel in 2015, has supported the opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and is a member of the council that seeks to oversee a peaceful transition of power.