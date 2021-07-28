UrduPoint.com
Belarus To React To UN Missions' Meetings With Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya - Envoy

Wed 28th July 2021

Belarus to React to UN Missions' Meetings With Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Meetings between the permanent representatives of some states to the UN with Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will affect the interaction of official Minsk with these delegations in the organization, Valentin Rybakov, head of the Belarusian Permanent Mission to the UN, told Sputnik.

Tikhanovskaya's visit to the United States began on July 18.

"I would just like to remind the diplomats that the fundamental principle of the UN is  'one country - one vote'. We would ask to take this aspect into account. Because, of course, we will react to such facts in building our relations with the respective permanent missions to the UN," Rybakov said.

