UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To React To Violations At Borders Without Warning - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:27 PM

Belarus to React to Violations at Borders Without Warning - Lukashenko

Belarus will react to any violations of its state borders without warnings, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday after the Defense Ministry briefed him about the increased frequency of flights near the borders

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarus will react to any violations of its state borders without warnings, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday after the Defense Ministry briefed him about the increased frequency of flights near the borders.

"Without warning! If they violate the state border, we react without warning," Lukashenko said during a visit to a military testing ground in the Grodno region.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told the president about the increased frequency of flights near borders.

"They are approaching the border and turning away," the minister said.

Related Topics

Visit Belarus Border

Recent Stories

Lukashenko orders Belarusian army to defend border ..

3 minutes ago

West African envoys meet Mali's military junta aft ..

3 minutes ago

ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open results

3 minutes ago

Tehran in Favor of Holding Iran-Russia-China Drill ..

3 minutes ago

Some 3,000 People Join Rally Against Violence in D ..

7 minutes ago

Fujaira Prince rewards punters' faith in York's Eb ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.