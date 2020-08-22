Belarus to React to Violations at Borders Without Warning - Lukashenko

Belarus will react to any violations of its state borders without warnings, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday after the Defense Ministry briefed him about the increased frequency of flights near the borders

"Without warning! If they violate the state border, we react without warning," Lukashenko said during a visit to a military testing ground in the Grodno region.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told the president about the increased frequency of flights near borders.

"They are approaching the border and turning away," the minister said.