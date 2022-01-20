Belarus to Receive 3Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine From China on Friday - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A consignment of three million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered by flight from China to Belarus on Friday to help the country halt a recent flare-up in coronavirus cases, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

"Tomorrow, a flight, delivering three million doses of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated, by Sinopharm to Belarus, will arrive from China in Minsk. For the first time, such a large consignment of vaccine will arrive in Belarus - 1.5 million doses were purchased by Belarusian Health Ministry from China, and the other 1.5 million doses were donated by the Chinese side as foreign grants," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich and Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong are expected to sign the documents accompanying cargo during a ceremony in Minsk.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Belarus is currently increasing, with 1,618 new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours. The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the country for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 721,103 with 5,882 deaths.

In addition to the Chinese vaccines, Belarus' population also has access to Russia's Sputnik V, Sputnik Light and CoviVac. To date, over 4 million of Belarusians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.