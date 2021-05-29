UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Receive $500Mln Tranche Of Loan From Russia In Near Future - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:12 PM

Belarus to Receive $500Mln Tranche of Loan From Russia in Near Future - Kremlin

Belarus will receive the second tranche of $500 million out of the $1.5 billion loan from Russia by the end of June as planned, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Belarus will receive the second tranche of $500 million out of the $1.5 billion loan from Russia by the end of June as planned, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Saturday.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, addressed the loan during their five-hour talks.

On Saturday, the two presidents held another meeting, which was informal this time.

"This is the second tranche, Peskov said, adding that it was announced before the high-profile grounding of the Ryanair flight by Belarus.

The funds will be transferred by the end of June, as planned, Peskov argued, adding that "there are no hurdles that could prevent this."

