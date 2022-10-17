UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Receive Tanks, Armored Vehicles From Russia - Senior Defense Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Belarus to Receive Tanks, Armored Vehicles From Russia - Senior Defense Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Up to 170 tanks, 200 armored vehicles and 100 mortars and guns will arrive from Russia to Belarus as part of the deployment of a joint regional military grouping, the chief for international military cooperation at the Belarusian defense ministry said on Monday.

"The total number to arrive in Belarus will be up to 9,000 troops, about 170 tanks, 200 armored combat vehicles and up to 100 100-millimeter mortars and guns," Valery Revenko said on Twitter.

Belarus's decision to unroll a joint military grouping with Russia was due to the fact that most of Misk's proposals on "the need for dialogue and de-escalation were rejected under various pretexts" by Western countries.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said last Monday that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russian founded in 2000.

The first trains carrying Russian soldiers arrived in Belarus on Saturday. On Sunday, the Belarusian defense ministry said that the air force part of the joint regional military group also began to arrive in Belarus from Russia.

