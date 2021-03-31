Belarus to Release 1st Commercial Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine in Mid-April - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian pharmaceutical company Belmedpreparaty will release the first commercial batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the middle of April, Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Belarusian pharmaceutical company Belmedpreparaty will release the first commercial batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the middle of April, Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Wednesday.

"The first 100,000-dose batch will be released by Belmedpreparaty, this will be a commercial batch already," Pinevich said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to the minister, the pharmaceutical company will release 500,000 vaccines monthly.