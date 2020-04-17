UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Reopen Schools On Monday Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Belarus to Reopen Schools on Monday Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Schools will reopen in Belarus next week despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Education Ministry of the eastern European country announced Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Schools will reopen in Belarus next week despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the education Ministry of the eastern European country announced Friday.

"Classes will resume in secondary schools starting April 20. The fourth academic quarter will last until May 30," it tweeted.

Students have been out of schools since March 30. The government extended the spring break, which was to end on April 4, twice until April 18 as part of the efforts to contain the outbreak.

The number of infection cases in Belarus reached 4,799 on Friday after more than 550 new cases were confirmed the past 24 hours. The death toll stands at 42.

Related Topics

Education Belarus March April May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ..

6 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Oman Rises b ..

7 seconds ago

Eight missing after migrant boat capsizes in Roman ..

10 seconds ago

COVID-19: Ajmal Wazir urges people to keep social ..

12 seconds ago

Govt. will solve economical problems of vendors: Y ..

4 minutes ago

Three People Killed in Attack on Mosque in Afghani ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.