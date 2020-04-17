Belarus to Reopen Schools on Monday Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Schools will reopen in Belarus next week despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the education Ministry of the eastern European country announced Friday.

"Classes will resume in secondary schools starting April 20. The fourth academic quarter will last until May 30," it tweeted.

Students have been out of schools since March 30. The government extended the spring break, which was to end on April 4, twice until April 18 as part of the efforts to contain the outbreak.

The number of infection cases in Belarus reached 4,799 on Friday after more than 550 new cases were confirmed the past 24 hours. The death toll stands at 42.