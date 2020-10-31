Belarus to Restrict Entry for Foreigners Starting Sunday to Limit Spread of Coronavirus

Belarus will shut land crossings and river ports to most foreign travelers starting Sunday to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the state border control agency said

"Starting November 1, Belarus will temporarily suspend entry of foreign nationals and stateless persons at road borders, border crossings with simplified entry process, rail stations, river ports ...

to stop the COVID-19 infection from spreading," the statement read.

Inbound air travel through the capital of Minsk will not be affected.

Waivers will be granted to foreigners with Belarusian residence or work permits, close relatives of Belarusian citizens, diplomats, official delegates, personnel involved in international transport and logistics, and Russians going through Belarus to Russia, among other categories of travelers.