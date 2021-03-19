Belarus to Seek Extradition of WWII Criminals in Genocide Probe - Prosecutor General

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Minsk will demand the extradition of some war criminals as part of its pending probe into genocide against the Belarusian people during World War II, Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Friday.

After talks with President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Shved said that the prosecutor general's office was going to open a criminal case over the Nazi genocide against the Belarusian people. In October, Russia notably set a precedent in its legal history, recognizing the mass executions of civilians by Nazis in the occupied village of Zhestyanaya Gorka in the northwestern Novgorod Region as genocide against the Soviet people.

"Should this criminal case [over genocide against the Belarusians] be investigated, a question will be raised within the framework of international treaties about the extradition of some criminals who, as it turns out, are still alive; about the work of foreign investigative and law enforcement agencies, including in those countries that tried to stage a color revolution in our country," Shved said, as quoted by the state BelTA news agency.

According to the official, Belarus has many questions to ask when it comes to legal assistance treaties, and this will also create legal grounds for resolving "other very important issues."

The purpose of the investigation, he specified, is to ensure that the committed crimes would never be forgotten and would receive "comprehensive legal assessment."

Another reason why it is important is that many crimes have not received a legal assessment in due time, and information about "crimes, atrocities committed in those years" on Belarusian soil is coming under the spotlight only now.