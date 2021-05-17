MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Belarus will submit evidence to an international judicial authority in the nearest future to begin the procedure for recognizing as genocide the atrocities committed against local population during the Great Patriotic War, the 1941-1945 segment of World War 2, Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Sunday.

"In the near future, we ... plan to submit to the international tribunal a sufficient amount of evidence in order to start, in accordance with the established order, the procedure for the official recognition of the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War," Shved told the state-owned Belarus-1 tv channel.

Minsk has information about still living Nazi criminals who took part in the activities of punitive squadrons, the official said, adding that the authorities know even the place of residence of these people. They include members of the Lithuanian SS battalions, which are recognized as a criminal organization by the decision of the Nuremberg Tribunal.

The official added that Minsk would also seek extradition of some of the criminals in line with international agreements. Belarus may seek assistance from Lithuania and Poland, among other countries, the prosecutor general added.