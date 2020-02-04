Belarus to Send Ambassador to US in Near Future, Possibly in Few Months - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

Belarus will send its ambassador to the United States in the near future, possibly within a couple of months, depending on the procedure protocol, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Belarus will send its ambassador to the United States in the near future, possibly within a couple of months, depending on the procedure protocol, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Tuesday.

Last September, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Minsk and announced that the United States and Belarus were preparing for the mutual return of ambassadors. Currently, embassies in both countries are headed by charges d'affaires ad interim.

"[Belarus] can send our representative [to the US] in the near future, withing a couple of months because we must fulfill some technical and protocol requirements," Makei said.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the period of "cold" Belarus-US relations was over. Additionally, Lukashenko said that after recently meeting with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, the US side was prepared to offer assistance to Minsk.