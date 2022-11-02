UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Spend $200Mln On Military Projects As Part Of Russian Loan - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) About $200 million of the total $1.5 billion loan allocated by Russia to Belarus for the implementation of its import substitution program will be spent on military initiatives, mainly microelectronics projects, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday.

"Civil projects are worth about $1.2 billion, military projects are estimated at about $200 million. The projects have to do mostly with microelectronics. Almost all projects revolve around mechanical engineering," Golovchenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Minsk has presented over a dozen import substitution projects to Moscow, the Belarusian prime minister recalled, without specifying which initiatives the remaining $100 million of the loan would be spent on.

According to the official, Belarus is currently working on the verification of business plans.

"Every project is scrutinized in order to decide whether funding should be provided for it. If a business plan is not workable, a project is rejected and other projects are considered. Only two projects have already been accepted. This is BelAZ (ring-rolling production) and the other one," Belta quoted Golovchenko as saying.

The second successful project is related to the production of timber machinery, Yegor Chernyavsky, the head of the foreign economic relations department of the Belarusian Industry Ministry, said, according to the media outlet.

The initiative will reportedly be implemented by Belarusian engineering company Amkodor, the official added.

Regarding the total amount of the Russian loan, Chernyavsky noted the importance of that financial assistance and support in the context of Western sanctions.

"I would not talk so much about the size of the loan, but about its importance and relevance, about its cost. After all, the Russian Federation offers fairly favorable terms, very good interest rates, and we see that the products that we will eventually sell will be competitive," Chernyavsky said, as quoted by the news agency.

In August, Golovchenko said Minsk was seeking a $1.5 billion loan from Moscow for import substitution programs, including in the field of mechanical engineering. In October, Russia decided to respond positively to the Belarusian request for a loan needed to implement the initiatives and develop the relevant industries, with the agreement already signed by the parties, or about to be, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told Sputnik.

