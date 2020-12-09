UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Spend Almost $20Mln To Buy COVID-19 Vaccine In 2021 - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Belarus to Spend Almost $20Mln to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021 - Finance Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Belarus plans to allocate 50 million Belarusian rubles ($19.6 million) from the budget for the purchase a vaccine against coronavirus in 2021, Tatyana Astreiko, the head of the finance ministry's main department for financing the social sphere and science, said on Wednesday.

"The health ministry will receive 50 million Belarusian rubles for the purchase of 2 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus," Astreiko as saying by the Belta news agency.

The republic is ready to counter the coronavirus infection, she stressed.

"This year, about 500 million [Belarusian] rubles have already been allocated for these purposes in the form of direct payments. Next year, we are also ready to give a worthy rebuff," she said.

Related Topics

Budget Belarus From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

46 minutes ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

1 hour ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.