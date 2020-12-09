Belarus to Spend Almost $20Mln to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021 - Finance Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Belarus plans to allocate 50 million Belarusian rubles ($19.6 million) from the budget for the purchase a vaccine against coronavirus in 2021, Tatyana Astreiko, the head of the finance ministry's main department for financing the social sphere and science, said on Wednesday.

"The health ministry will receive 50 million Belarusian rubles for the purchase of 2 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus," Astreiko as saying by the Belta news agency.

The republic is ready to counter the coronavirus infection, she stressed.

"This year, about 500 million [Belarusian] rubles have already been allocated for these purposes in the form of direct payments. Next year, we are also ready to give a worthy rebuff," she said.