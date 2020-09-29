UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Start Trial Of Russian COVID Vaccine 1 Week Ahead Of Schedule - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

Belarus to Start Trial of Russian COVID Vaccine 1 Week Ahead of Schedule - Health Minister

Belarus has already received first doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine and the trials can begin one week ahead of schedule, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Belarus has already received first doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine and the trials can begin one week ahead of schedule, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.

"Regarding the work with Belarusian colleagues, I would like to note that the first doses of vaccine have already been delivered.

Belarusian colleagues have authorized clinical trials. and Just like we planned, these trials began one week ahead of schedule," Murashko said.

More Stories From World

