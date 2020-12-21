UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Start Vaccinating Citizens Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V In January- Minister

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:05 PM

Belarus to Start Vaccinating Citizens Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V in January- Minister

Belarus will start vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine already in January, Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Belarus will start vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine already in January, Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Belarus became the first foreign country to register the Sputnik V vaccine.

"We will receive the first batch of the vaccine in January. We will start the vaccination campaign in January," Pinevich said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Medical personnel, teachers and those working in trade sector will be the first in line to receive the vaccine, the minister added, stressing that the vaccine will be distributed free of charge.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus January

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad& ..

6 minutes ago

Youth dies after playing PUBG continuously for 24 ..

27 minutes ago

Webinar on "Air Quality under South-South Cooperat ..

55 seconds ago

Govt committed to resolving masses' problems: Rabi ..

58 seconds ago

Kremlin voices 'serious concern' over C.Africa cri ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 845 recove ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.