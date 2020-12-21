Belarus to Start Vaccinating Citizens Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V in January- Minister

Belarus will start vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine already in January, Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Belarus became the first foreign country to register the Sputnik V vaccine.

"We will receive the first batch of the vaccine in January. We will start the vaccination campaign in January," Pinevich said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Medical personnel, teachers and those working in trade sector will be the first in line to receive the vaccine, the minister added, stressing that the vaccine will be distributed free of charge.