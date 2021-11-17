Belarus to Stop Electricity Supplies to Ukraine From November 18 - Energy Ministry

The Belarusian Energy Ministry announced that the supply of electricity to Ukraine would be terminated from November 18

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Belarusian Energy Ministry announced that the supply of electricity to Ukraine would be terminated from November 18.

"Electricity supplies to Ukraine will be terminated from November 18, in accordance with the established procedure for interaction within the framework of contractual relations," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that "the possibility of further supply of electricity to Ukraine will be considered by the Belarusian side, taking into account the technical capabilities."