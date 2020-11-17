UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Suspend Dialogue With EU On Human Rights, Sees No Point - Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:59 PM

Belarus to Suspend Dialogue With EU on Human Rights, Sees No Point - Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

Belarus does not see any point in maintaining a dialogue on human rights with the European Union and is suspending it, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Belarus does not see any point in maintaining a dialogue on human rights with the European Union and is suspending it, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Tuesday.

"We have never refused to discuss sensitive issues.

But we can see now that these issues are being made extremely political. So we see no point in continuing a dialogue on human rights with the EU. We are suspending this dialogue," Makei said at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko, as quoted by Belta news agency.

Related Topics

European Union Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

FO rejects media reports as fabrication regarding ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO highlights investment and partnership op ..

16 minutes ago

Two car lifters arrested; stolen vehicle recovered ..

2 minutes ago

Javed Iqbal Afgar eulogised for promotion of Pusht ..

2 minutes ago

SC seeks BoR's report in delimitation of Bani Gala ..

2 minutes ago

Police net eight accused of double murder

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.