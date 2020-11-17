Belarus to Suspend Dialogue With EU on Human Rights, Sees No Point - Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

Belarus does not see any point in maintaining a dialogue on human rights with the European Union and is suspending it, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Belarus does not see any point in maintaining a dialogue on human rights with the European Union and is suspending it, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Tuesday.

"We have never refused to discuss sensitive issues.

But we can see now that these issues are being made extremely political. So we see no point in continuing a dialogue on human rights with the EU. We are suspending this dialogue," Makei said at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko, as quoted by Belta news agency.