Belarus To Take Part In Oman Sustainability Week
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Belarusian National Center for Marketing and price Study is arranging Belarus' collective representation at the international sustainable development forum Oman Sustainability Week that will be running in Muscat from 11 to 15 May.
“Today, Oman is significantly strengthening its positions as a regional leader in renewable energy, investing heavily in this field. In turn, Oman Sustainability Week is a unique platform for showcasing related goods and services,” the experts noted,BelTA reported.
The event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of Oman. The main sections of the exhibition are energy technologies, electrical equipment, renewable energy sources, technologies and equipment for water supply, water treatment and sanitation, pollution control technologies, environmentally friendly waste recycling, technology and equipment for their collection and disposal, artificial intelligence, robotics and more.
Last year, 103 companies from 11 countries took part in the exhibition, namely Oman, China, UAE, USA, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Japan, and the number of visitors exceeded 15,000.
The National Center for Marketing will help Belarusian enterprises interested in visiting the Oman expo resolve organizational issues.
