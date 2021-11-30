Belarus to Try to Resolve Issue With Refugees Until End of Year - Lukashenko

Minsk will try to resolve the issue with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border until the end of the year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Minsk will try to resolve the issue with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border until the end of the year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti.

"I told her (German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel) straight away ...

I will try to solve this problem before the New Year, because we do not need it. People (migrants) are now in Minsk, now in Grodno," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus will ask migrants who are here legally "to go back because we have no humanitarian corridor."

The Belarusian president mentioned that over 1,000 Iraqis have already left Belarus.