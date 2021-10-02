Belarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would turn into a "united military base of Belarus and Russia" in case of external aggression.

"If needed, Belarus will turn into a united base of Belarus and Russia, a military base to resist your aggression.

If you or some neighboring countries deem to do that, you must clearly understand that," Lukashenko told the CNN broadcaster, as quoted by the Belarusian state media.