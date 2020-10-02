Belarus to Use New Rules to Reissue Accreditation to Foreign Media - Foreign Ministry

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said it would void the existing accreditation for foreign media on Friday and re-issue based on new rules starting Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said it would void the existing accreditation for foreign media on Friday and re-issue based on new rules starting Monday.

According to the ministry, the new rules simplify and shorten the procedure for journalists. Under the new rules, reporters can prolong the permanent accreditation by up to three years, while the previous limit was one year.