UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Use New Rules To Reissue Accreditation To Foreign Media - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Belarus to Use New Rules to Reissue Accreditation to Foreign Media - Foreign Ministry

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said it would void the existing accreditation for foreign media on Friday and re-issue based on new rules starting Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said it would void the existing accreditation for foreign media on Friday and re-issue based on new rules starting Monday.

According to the ministry, the new rules simplify and shorten the procedure for journalists. Under the new rules, reporters can prolong the permanent accreditation by up to three years, while the previous limit was one year.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

Vehicles recovered, lifter arrested

1 minute ago

Information Ministry to introduce e-office system

1 minute ago

Chief Minister approves overhead bridge constructi ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

Ankara Says New Maritime Borders Deal With Libya's ..

4 minutes ago

Lithuania Registers Record Increase in COVID-19 Ca ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.