Belarus to Vote Against UN Resolution on Ukraine Next Week If Changes Not Adopted-UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Belarus is going to vote against a Western-tabled resolution on peace in Ukraine unless changes are introduced, the Belorussian Permanent Representative Valentin Rybakov said on Friday.

"We will vote against that draft resolution unless in the time that is remaining the relevant amendments are introduced," Rybakov said.

The Belorussian Ambassador spoke at the Security Council meeting organized by Russia on the Minsk Agreements.

On February 22, at the request of Ukraine and a number of Western countries, the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, which opened in the spring of 2022 after the start of the special operation, will resume work. The countries will present a resolution on peace in Ukraine which also calls on Russia to withdraw its troops.