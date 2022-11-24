Belarus to Work on Enhancing Unity Among CSTO States During Its Presidency - Lukashenko

Enhancement of cooperation between the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and settlement of disputes among them will be Belarus' main goals during its upcoming presidency of the organization next year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the CSTO summit started in Yerevan. During the meeting, the leaders discussed topical issues of international and regional security, the improvement of the CSTO crisis response system and joint measures to provide assistance to Armenia.

"These are fundamental goals.

On the inner contour, it is enhancing unity among the CSTO member-states, reducing tensions and settling disagreements between them so as to strengthen the organization itself, ensuring security and stability in the area of responsibility of the CSTO," Lukashenko said during the summit.

The president also noted that it was the first time the leaders had such an "honest and open" discussion during the narrow format meeting at the summit.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In 2022, the association is chaired by Armenia, next year the chairmanship will pass on to Belarus.