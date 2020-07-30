Belarus Toughens Control Over State Border, Including With Russia - Border Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The border guards of Belarus have strengthened the operational coverage of the state border, including on the Belarusian-Russian section, the country's State Border Committee said on Thursday.

