Belarus Toughens Control Over State Border, Including With Russia - Border Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:15 PM

The border guards of Belarus have strengthened the operational coverage of the state border, including on the Belarusian-Russian section, the country's State Border Committee said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The border guards of Belarus have strengthened the operational coverage of the state border, including on the Belarusian-Russian section, the country's State Border Committee said on Thursday.

"Today, as part of the implementation of the instructions of the country's leadership, the border guards have strengthened the operational cover of the state border, including on the Belarusian-Russian sector," the agency said on Telegram.

