Belarus Traffic Police Reports 8 Car Ramming Attacks on Security Officers During Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Eight car ramming attacks on Belarusian security officers were committed during the ongoing protests in the country, as a result of which 12 people were injured, Chief of the Traffic Police of Belarus Dmitry Korzyuk said on Friday.

Earlier in August, the country's Investigative Committee opened a number of criminal cases over car rammings of law enforcement officers during protests.

"From [August] 9 to the present day, eight rammings were made against employees of the internal affairs bodies, 12 people were injured. The severity of the injuries is being determined by the doctors, our employees are being treated," Korzyuk said in his video address posted on the Interior Ministry's Telegram channel.

According to the official, all suspected drivers have been identified, and almost all of them have been detained. As of now, the authorities are investigating these criminal cases, Korzyuk said, noting that all those responsible will be brought to justice in accordance with the legislation.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists on that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.