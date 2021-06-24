UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Transport Ministry Received ICAO's Preliminary Report On Ryanair Incident

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Belarus' Transport Ministry Received ICAO's Preliminary Report on Ryanair Incident

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department said on Thursday that it received a preliminary report of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) about the Ryanair plane incident, and continues close cooperation with the authority.

According to the aviation department, ICAO's investigative group said in the report it would continue appealing to states and organizations involved in the incident to receive additional assistance and finalize the investigation. As of June 18, ICAO received 52 documents and audio and visual materials from Belarus.

"The department of aviation continues sending materials to the ICAO and closely cooperates with the ICAO investigative team to establish objective circumstances of the incident," the statement read.

More Stories From World

