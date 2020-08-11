UrduPoint.com
Belarus Troops Convoy Head To Clashes At Puskinskaya Square In Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Belarus Troops Convoy Head to Clashes at Puskinskaya Square in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) A Belarusian interior troops convoy has moved to the scene of clashes with protesters at the Puskinskaya Square in Minks, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, protesters and the riot police continue fighting with each other on the square.

The law enforcement officers are using rubber bullets, and flashbang grenades. Some opposition supporters are being arrested. Both ambulance cars and paddy wagons are leaving the scene.

More Stories From World

