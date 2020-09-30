UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Tut.by Portal To Appeal Decision To Suspend Its Media Status - Editor-in-Chief

Marina Zolotova, the editor-in-chief of popular Belarusian news portal tut.by, said that the editorial board would appeal the decision of the authorities to suspend the outlet's media status

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Marina Zolotova, the editor-in-chief of popular Belarusian news portal tut.by, said that the editorial board would appeal the decision of the authorities to suspend the outlet's media status.

The Belarusian Information Ministry on Tuesday suspended the work of the news outlet and deprived it of the status of an online publication, which equated it with media, for the period from October 1 to December 30.

"Of course, we will appeal this decision of the Ministry of Information, we will defend our rights in court," Zolotova said at a press conference.

Zolotova considers these actions of the authorities to be "the clearance of information field."

Earlier, the ministry filed a lawsuit to terminate the publication of tut.by. On September 25, the Economic Court of Minsk initiated proceedings in the case. The court will hold hearings over this case on October 8.

If the portal finally loses the status of an online publication, the site will be able to continue working, but its employees will not be able to exercise the rights of journalists when covering events and receiving information.

