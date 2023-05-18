Belarus, Uganda to Sign 5 Agreements, Including in Agriculture - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Belarus and Uganda will sign five agreements soon, including in agriculture, education, as well as on cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik said.

According to the Belta state news agency, during his visit to Moscow, Aleinik held talks with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Abubaker Odongo, who arrived in Russia.

"We agreed to complete work on these documents in the near future and sign them during the upcoming, I hope this year, bilateral visits either at the foreign ministerial level or at the level of representatives of our states," the Belarusian foreign minister said.

Talks with the Ugandan top diplomat became the last item on the agenda of the official visit by the Belarusian foreign minister to Moscow on May 15-17.