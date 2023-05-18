UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Uganda To Sign 5 Agreements, Including In Agriculture - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Belarus, Uganda to Sign 5 Agreements, Including in Agriculture - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Belarus and Uganda will sign five agreements soon, including in agriculture, education, as well as on cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik said.

According to the Belta state news agency, during his visit to Moscow, Aleinik held talks with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Abubaker Odongo, who arrived in Russia.

"We agreed to complete work on these documents in the near future and sign them during the upcoming, I hope this year, bilateral visits either at the foreign ministerial level or at the level of representatives of our states," the Belarusian foreign minister said.

Talks with the Ugandan top diplomat became the last item on the agenda of the official visit by the Belarusian foreign minister to Moscow on May 15-17.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Chambers Of Commerce Russia Agriculture Visit Belarus Uganda May Industry Top

Recent Stories

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

2 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

4 hours ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

5 hours ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

5 hours ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

5 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.