UrduPoint.com

Belarus Unable To Pardon Russia's Sapega For Lack Of Legal Grounds - Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Belarus Unable to Pardon Russia's Sapega for Lack of Legal Grounds - Presidential Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who is serving a six-year term in Belarus, was denied a pardon due to insufficient grounds for such a decision, Olga Chupris, deputy head of the Belarusian presidential administration, said on Tuesday.

On May 6, 2022, a court sentenced Sapega, who was arrested with her opposition activist boyfriend when an airliner they were on was forced to land in Belarus, to six years in prison on several charges, including publishing private information about security officials and inciting social hatred. In June, Sapega wrote a petition to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asking for a pardon, her family's lawyer Anton Gashinsky told Sputnik. On January 10, Sapega's stepfather said that she had been denied clemency.

"(Pardon was) denied absolutely lawfully. For an act of pardon to take place, a number of conditions must be met. In particular, the convict, who expressed a desire to write such a petition addressed to the president, did not even serve at least half of the term.

Nonetheless, she had the right to apply. The president had the right to pardon in this case as well. But if we evaluate all the criteria as a whole, then in this case there were no exceptions that would serve as the basis for the head of state to make such a decision," Chupris was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

In May 2021, a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a fake bomb threat. Sapega and her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist after it helped organize post-election protests in Belarus, were arrested during a stopover at the airport. Protasevich has since made public confessions of his crimes and transferred to house arrest.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Sofia Belarus Lithuania Greece January May June Family All From Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues ..

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..

21 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

45 minutes ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

3 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

4 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.