Belarus Uncovers Terrorist Group, Case Materials Mention Arson, Explosions - Reports

A terrorist cell was uncovered in Belarus, with the case materials mentioning arson, explosions and attacks, the state broadcaster ONT reported Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) A terrorist cell was uncovered in Belarus, with the case materials mentioning arson, explosions and attacks, the state broadcaster ONT reported Tuesday.

The terrorist group reportedly carried out several attacks in Grodno region.