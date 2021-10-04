UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Upper Chamber Passes Bill Suspending Readmission Agreement With EU

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament passed on Monday a bill suspending the readmission agreement with the European Union.

Earlier in the day, the bill was approved by the lower chamber. It can come into force after being signed into law by the president.

"The Council of the Republic (upper house) approved the draft law of the Republic of Belarus 'On the suspension of the agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the EU on the readmission of persons staying without permission'," the upper chamber wrote on Telegram.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko submitted the bill to the parliament early this fall as a response to unfriendly steps by the West.

