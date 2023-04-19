UrduPoint.com

Belarus Upper House Approves Ratification Of Agreement On Military Cooperation With Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Belarus Upper House Approves Ratification of Agreement on Military Cooperation With Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Upper House of the Belarusian Parliament announced on Wednesday that it has approved a bill on the ratification of an agreement on military-technical cooperation with Russia.

"The bill has been approved by the Council of the Republic," the upper house of the Belarusian parliament said on Telegram.

After the ratification of the agreement it will be possible to implement the program of military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Russia until 2025, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Belarus Agreement

Recent Stories

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax i ..

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax in Q1

13 minutes ago
 Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

54 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

1 hour ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.