Belarus Upper House Approves Ratification of Agreement on Military Cooperation With Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Upper House of the Belarusian Parliament announced on Wednesday that it has approved a bill on the ratification of an agreement on military-technical cooperation with Russia.

"The bill has been approved by the Council of the Republic," the upper house of the Belarusian parliament said on Telegram.

After the ratification of the agreement it will be possible to implement the program of military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Russia until 2025, according to the statement.