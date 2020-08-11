Belarus Urges Neighbors to Avoid Statements Fueling Social Instability - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarus urges neighboring countries not to make loud statements about the events in the republic, since this could fuel instability in society, the republic's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"We appeal to our colleagues, our neighbors.

Do not rush to make statements that further fuel instability in society. You support independence and sovereignty ” show not only adherence to principles, but also responsibility," the ministry said in a statement.