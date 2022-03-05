Belarus Urges Western Politicians to Stop Reckless Policy - Parliament

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Belarus urges Western politicians and lawmakers to stop implementing the reckless policy toward the republic, the Belarusian parliament said in a statement on Saturday.

"The collective West continues its illegal, groundless policy of sanctioning a sovereign state, the Republic of Belarus, in a blatant violation of humanistic norms of goodness, compassion, and justice," the statement read.

The parliament added that Western politicians have "completely lost their common sense and sense of responsibility, and have crossed all boundaries of humanity" in their actions.

In particular, "Belarusian athletes are attacked, they are deprived of competition and the opportunity to perform under the state flag."

"We urge Western politicians and lawmakers to stop and come to their senses, to stop implementing reckless and inhumane policies toward Belarus and the Belarusian people. Mutual relations should be built exclusively on the basis of equal dialogue, trust and mutual respect," the statement read.