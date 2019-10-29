MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Stanislav Zas and US Charge d'Affaires in the republic Jenifer Moore discussed plans for the deployment of US military contingents near the Belarusian state border, the Belta news agency reported Tuesday.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced Minsk's intention to properly respond to the deployment of armored vehicles in Lithuania near the border with Belarus, as well as to plans for NATO exercises in the spring of 2020 under US command.

"On the initiative of the American side, [Belarusian] Security Council State Secretary Stanislav Zas in Minsk today received US Charge d'Affaires in Belarus Jenifer Moore. At the meeting they discussed issues of Belarusian-American interaction, as well as touched upon international and regional security issues in the context of plans to deploy additional US military contingents near the borders of Belarus," it said.