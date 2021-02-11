Belarus Values Ties With EU But Sees Russia as Main Ally - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Belarus attaches importance to relations with the European Union, but believes that Russia will always remain the key economic partner and strategic ally, president Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"We are not freeloaders, we are not a satellite country, which stands with a begging bowl and waits for subsidies and loans in exchange for rejecting its own opinion and common sense. We value relations with the EU, we shate the longest border, and we are highly interdependent in terms of the economy, social and cultural issues and politics .

.. At the same time, Russia has always been and will always remain our main economic partner and strategic ally. It is not alien to us," Lukashenko said at the All Belarusian People's Assembly.

The Russian people are "very close" to Belarus, the president went on to say.

"These are our people. We lived together for centuries, and we fought back to back and shoulder to shoulder, on the same side of the fence," Lukashenko continued.

The Belarusian leader also noted that his country attaches great importance to the ties with China.