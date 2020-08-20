UrduPoint.com
Belarus, Venezuela Face Similar Attacks - Venezuelan Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarus and Venezuela face similar attacks, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said during the presentation of an order to Belarusian Ambassador Oleg Paferov.

"Belarus and Venezuela are facing similar attacks that repeat the same scenario," Arreaza said as quoted by an official communique of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

According to the document, the foreign minister "confirmed the support of the government and the president of Venezuela in these difficult times."

More Stories From World

