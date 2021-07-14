UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Viasna Rights Group Says Members' Homes Searched By Gov't Agents

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

Belarus' Viasna Rights Group Says Members' Homes Searched by Gov't Agents

Belarusian non-governmental human rights center Viasna said that law enforcement officers searched the homes of some of its members on Wednesday in addition to homes and offices of non-affiliated Belarusian rights activists

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Belarusian non-governmental human rights center Viasna said that law enforcement officers searched the homes of some of its members on Wednesday in addition to homes and offices of non-affiliated Belarusian rights activists.

"On July 14 the law enforcement officers came with searches to the human rights activists of 'Viasna,'" the center, whom the Belarusian government has refused official registration, said.

Searches were conducted on Wednesday morning in the homes of Viasna lawyer Uladzimir Labkobich and board member Valiantsin Stefanovich. Stefanovich's equipment was confiscated, his wife Alina was cited as saying.

Additionally, Viasna could not reach out to its chief, Ales Bialiatski, according to the statement.

Viasna activist Alena Laptsionak was detained on tax evasion and public misconduct charges after officers searched her home, the center said. Another Viasna member, Uladzimir Tseliapun, said that there was someone at his door in the morning, but he didn't answer.

Homes of several non-Viasna rights activists were searched on Wednesday as well, along with the offices of several other Belarusian organizations, such as the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Gender Perspectives association, and the BEROC Center for Economic Research, the statement read.

In February, over 90 human rights defenders, activists, and journalists were affected by raids in Belarus, including Viasna. The interior ministry then said that the searched parties and organizations not only facilitated protests but also set up and funded mass rallies while acting as foreign agents.

In March, Viasna said that the Belarusian Investigative Committee started a criminal case against the organization, suspected of funding illegal mass events aimed at violating the public order. Some Viasna members are now in custody. The center claimed to have never contributed to any violence.

After the presidential elections in August 2020, where incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of votes, Belarus was gripped by mass protests. To suppress the rallies, police used riot control gear, and criminal cases were started against several opposition leaders. In February, the Belarusian government said that the situation was again stable, as the peak of the protests had been passed.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Wife Belarus February March July August Criminals 2020 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Campaign against one-wheelies, underage driving co ..

4 minutes ago

Studies Show Fertility Unaffected by COVID Vaccina ..

4 minutes ago

Public Prosecution initiates measures to implement ..

45 minutes ago

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

2 hours ago

77,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.