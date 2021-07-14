Belarusian non-governmental human rights center Viasna said that law enforcement officers searched the homes of some of its members on Wednesday in addition to homes and offices of non-affiliated Belarusian rights activists

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Belarusian non-governmental human rights center Viasna said that law enforcement officers searched the homes of some of its members on Wednesday in addition to homes and offices of non-affiliated Belarusian rights activists.

"On July 14 the law enforcement officers came with searches to the human rights activists of 'Viasna,'" the center, whom the Belarusian government has refused official registration, said.

Searches were conducted on Wednesday morning in the homes of Viasna lawyer Uladzimir Labkobich and board member Valiantsin Stefanovich. Stefanovich's equipment was confiscated, his wife Alina was cited as saying.

Additionally, Viasna could not reach out to its chief, Ales Bialiatski, according to the statement.

Viasna activist Alena Laptsionak was detained on tax evasion and public misconduct charges after officers searched her home, the center said. Another Viasna member, Uladzimir Tseliapun, said that there was someone at his door in the morning, but he didn't answer.

Homes of several non-Viasna rights activists were searched on Wednesday as well, along with the offices of several other Belarusian organizations, such as the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Gender Perspectives association, and the BEROC Center for Economic Research, the statement read.

In February, over 90 human rights defenders, activists, and journalists were affected by raids in Belarus, including Viasna. The interior ministry then said that the searched parties and organizations not only facilitated protests but also set up and funded mass rallies while acting as foreign agents.

In March, Viasna said that the Belarusian Investigative Committee started a criminal case against the organization, suspected of funding illegal mass events aimed at violating the public order. Some Viasna members are now in custody. The center claimed to have never contributed to any violence.

After the presidential elections in August 2020, where incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of votes, Belarus was gripped by mass protests. To suppress the rallies, police used riot control gear, and criminal cases were started against several opposition leaders. In February, the Belarusian government said that the situation was again stable, as the peak of the protests had been passed.