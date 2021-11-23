Belarus' Visa-Free Policy Contributed to Migration Flow - Russian Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

The well-organized migration flow to Belarus became possible thanks to visa-free policy of Minsk, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said

"According to the information we have, recently a well-organized influx of migrants has been going on to Belarus using the possibilities of a visa-free regime, primarily from Iraq and Syria, as well as from Afghanistan, Libya and some other countries," Patrushev told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Migrants located at the Belarusian-Polish border became hostages of the situation created by the West, Patrushev added.

"Belarus is a sovereign state that decides for itself with whom and for how long it should introduce a visa-free regime. Minsk has its own priorities in foreign and domestic policy," the official said, when discussing calls from West to Belarus to cancel the visa-free policy.