Belarus Vote Challenger Says Made 'difficult Decision' To Leave
Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:36 PM
Belarus vote challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video Tuesday that she had made a difficult decision to leave her country for Lithuania
Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus vote challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video Tuesday that she had made a difficult decision to leave her country for Lithuania.
"I have made a very difficult decision," a distressed-looking Tikhanovskaya said in a short address carried by tut.by, a Belarusian media outlet.
"Children are the most important thing we have in life," said the 37-year-old mother-of-two.