Belarus vote challenger says made 'difficult decision' to leave

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:36 PM

Belarus vote challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video Tuesday that she had made a difficult decision to leave her country for Lithuania

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus vote challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video Tuesday that she had made a difficult decision to leave her country for Lithuania.

"I have made a very difficult decision," a distressed-looking Tikhanovskaya said in a short address carried by tut.by, a Belarusian media outlet.

"Children are the most important thing we have in life," said the 37-year-old mother-of-two.

More Stories From World

