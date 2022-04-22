UrduPoint.com

Belarus Wants To Complete Development Of Remote Sensing Satellite In 2023 - Top Academic

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Sensing Satellite in 2023 - Top Academic

Belarus plans to complete the development of a remote sensing satellite in partnership with Russia by the end of 2023, Vladimir Gusakov, the chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB), said on Friday

"The satellite will be ready by the end of next year," Gusakov told reporters.

"The satellite will be ready by the end of next year," Gusakov told reporters.

The Belarusian and Russian presidents tasked developers earlier in April to intensify work on the creation of a joint constellation of satellites after their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome, Gusakov recalled.

He said Minsk is counting on a priority queue for launching the Belarusian satellite.

"We need to get into Roskosmos' very tight schedule of launch of satellites and manned rockets. It is difficult to fit in it, but we have reached a deal. This is not a problem since there will be a group of satellites of the two countries, and the time of launch will be determined.

The most important thing is that the satellite be ready," the official said.

Gusakov noted that the preliminary design of the satellite has already been developed and approved, and the issues related to the cost and configuration have been agreed upon. He said the satellite will have one of the world's highest resolutions of space-imagery of the Earth's surface.

"The configuration, including software, will be Belarusian-made, of our Peleng (engineering) enterprise and other enterprises. We have enough programmers in Belarus, including those in the Academy of Sciences, and together with Russian (programmers) we can do anything," the academician added.

He clarified that the technical requirement is currently being sent to enterprises for the production of components and imaging equipment.

