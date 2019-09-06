Belarus Wants to Improve Relations With US After Years of Sanctions - President

Belarus is going to improve relations with the United States despite many years of sanctions on Minsk, imposed by Washington, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, commenting on the recent visit of White House National Security Adviser John Bolton to the eastern European nation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Belarus is going to improve relations with the United States despite many years of sanctions on Minsk , imposed by Washington , Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, commenting on the recent visit of White House National Security Adviser John Bolton to the eastern European nation.

Last week, Bolton visited Belarus and met with Lukashenko. Following the talks, the US national security adviser said that no specific decisions had been made on the key issues of the bilateral relations. At the same time, Bolton praised the fact that the meeting had been held.

"We should hold talks and especially because our country has been under sanctions for years .

.. The US [official] has arrived at his own initiative. I think it is right to improve the relations because that [the United States] is an empire and the most powerful nation," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The president stressed that Belarus would develop mutually beneficial relations with all countries.

Ties between the United States and Belarus hit rock bottom in 2006 after the United States imposed sanctions on several Belarusian officials and entities over alleged human rights violations and attempts to undermine democratic institutions. The US-Belarus relations began to improve after Minsk took on an active role in solving the crisis in Ukraine.