(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said on Tuesday that Belarus would receive Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 in the first three months of 2021 under the signed contracts, also noting that Russia considers a Belarusian request for additional supplies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said on Tuesday that Belarus would receive Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 in the first three months of 2021 under the signed contracts, also noting that Russia considers a Belarusian request for additional supplies.

"Vaccination started even earlier than it was planned.

Contracts have been signed for vaccine deliveries in January, February and March. We see the Belarusian side's request for a potential increase," Mezentsev said at a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

Additional supplies should be negotiated, as it is necessary to see if "the healthcare ministry will cope with the influx of people who want to receive the vaccine," the Russian diplomat said. Mezentsev also noted it would be necessary to discuss some issues related to vaccine storage.