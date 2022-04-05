UrduPoint.com

Belarus Wants To Redirect European Exports Worth $5Bln To Russia, China - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Belarus plans to redirect its European exports worth $5 billion to the Russian and Chinese markets amid Western sanctions, Deputy Economy Minister Dmitry Yaroshevich said on Monday.

"In the current climate, government agencies, industries and businesses have launched active work on the reorientation of export supplies to the markets of friendly states to maintain positive trends. Of course, the most promising for us are Russia and China. In total, over $5 billion of European exports can be redirected to these countries in the short term," Yaroshevich said, as quoted by the Belarusian Economy Ministry.

The deputy minister stressed that Minsk also plans to redirect food, engineering and light industry products in their entirety.

"This task is facilitated by the fact that our products have already found their consumer and are in demand in these markets. In fact, an increase in volumes rather than the development of new niches from scratch is to be worked out," Yaroshevich said.

According to him, another possibility is the development of cooperative ties between Russian and Belarusian enterprises, in particular through the creation of joint ventures of industrial goods that are in demand on the market.

"The appropriate interaction between ministries and chambers of commerce and industry is gaining momentum today," Yaroshevich added.

The deputy minister said that during the first two months of 2022, exports grew by 21.5% in year-on-year terms, outpacing imports, and in February reached a 9-year high of $3 billion.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in the hostilities on the Russian side. The West has rolled out a sanctions campaign against both Russia and Belarus.

